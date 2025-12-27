Justice Sought in Latur: Tragic End Spurs Demand for Accountability

In a distressing incident in Maharashtra's Latur district, a 22-year-old man tragically ended his life, igniting a demand for accountability against the involved police officials. Imran Khalil Belure, who belonged to Nilanga tehsil's Aurad Shahajani area, accused three police personnel of harassment in a video before taking the drastic step.

The incident has stirred anger among the local community, leading to protests outside Aurad Police Station. The deceased's relatives and locals demonstrated vehemently, seeking justice against the accused police personnel—assistant police inspector Vitthal Durpade, constable Tanaji Tile, and head constable Vilas Patodkar.

An initial accidental death report was registered, but following public outcry and a subsequent complaint from Belure's brother, police lodged a case of abetment to suicide. Authorities beefed up security and assured thorough legal action to maintain peace as the community mourns and calls for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)