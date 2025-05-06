EU’s Bold Step: Phasing Out Russian Gas for Energy Independence

The European Commission plans to phase out all Russian gas and LNG imports by 2027, aiming to end the EU's energy ties with Russia after its Ukraine invasion.

The proposal involves banning imports under existing contracts by 2027 and new deals by 2025, despite resistance from certain EU nations.

The shift is towards U.S. liquefied natural gas and renewables, despite historical EU dependency on Russian gas, accounting for 19% of its current supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)