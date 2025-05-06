EU’s Bold Step: Phasing Out Russian Gas for Energy Independence
The European Commission is set to propose legal actions to phase out the EU's imports of Russian gas and liquefied natural gas by 2027, as a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While some EU industries and countries depend on Russian gas, the plan involves transitioning to U.S. LNG and renewables.
The proposal involves banning imports under existing contracts by 2027 and new deals by 2025, despite resistance from certain EU nations.
The shift is towards U.S. liquefied natural gas and renewables, despite historical EU dependency on Russian gas, accounting for 19% of its current supply.
