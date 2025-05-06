Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands NCR Firecracker Ban Compliance

The Supreme Court has ordered Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana to emulate Delhi by implementing a total firecracker ban in the NCR region. Non-compliance will attract contempt proceedings, as the court stresses strict implementation under the Environment Protection Act to tackle air pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:06 IST
Supreme Court Demands NCR Firecracker Ban Compliance
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to tackle air pollution, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana to implement a complete ban on firecrackers in areas under the National Capital Region (NCR), following Delhi's lead.

The bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, warned that failure to enforce this ban would result in contempt of court proceedings. The directive includes a prohibition on the manufacture, sale, and online distribution of firecrackers, as per the Environment Protection Act.

In its ruling, the court stipulated that any non-compliance by officials would be met with action under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. Additionally, the court emphasized the need for extensive publicity about the ban and associated penalties, urging states to submit a comprehensive compliance affidavit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025