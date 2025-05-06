Supreme Court Demands NCR Firecracker Ban Compliance

In a decisive move to tackle air pollution, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana to implement a complete ban on firecrackers in areas under the National Capital Region (NCR), following Delhi's lead.

The bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, warned that failure to enforce this ban would result in contempt of court proceedings. The directive includes a prohibition on the manufacture, sale, and online distribution of firecrackers, as per the Environment Protection Act.

In its ruling, the court stipulated that any non-compliance by officials would be met with action under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. Additionally, the court emphasized the need for extensive publicity about the ban and associated penalties, urging states to submit a comprehensive compliance affidavit.

(With inputs from agencies.)