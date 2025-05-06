Tragedy Strikes: Missile Attack in Ukraine's Sumy Region
A Russian missile attack near Ukraine's Sumy on Tuesday resulted in the tragic death of one child and the injury of six others, predominantly children, according to the regional governor. At least one child's condition is severe, as reported on social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:12 IST
The missile attack occurred on Tuesday, with authorities confirming that at least one of the injured children is in critical condition.
The governor conveyed the grim news via Facebook, highlighting the escalating consequences of ongoing tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
