Dehradun Prepares for Nationwide Civil Defense Mock Drill Amid Rising Tensions

Dehradun is gearing up for a comprehensive civil defense mock drill scheduled for May 7, which will feature simulations of air raid sirens, blackouts, and evacuation procedures. This initiative, ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs, is a part of a larger national effort to assess the readiness for security threats, particularly in light of escalating tensions with Pakistan. District Magistrate Savin Basnal and Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh coordinated with relevant military and paramilitary personnel at Rishiparna Auditorium Collectorate, directing necessary preparations.

According to an official release, at 4 PM on May 7, five key locations within Dehradun district will sound sirens, alerting residents to an air raid simulation. This includes Dhara Police Chowki, Blind School Rajpur Road, Lakhkhibagh Police Station, District Magistrate Complex Collectorate Dehradun, and ISBT Araghar Police Chowki. The drill is intended to enhance citizen awareness and activate the IRS and civil defense systems, ensuring readiness for emergencies.

The Union Home Ministry has instructed multiple states to carry out mock drills to improve Civil Defence effectiveness. Key activities include activating Air Raid Warning Sirens and training civilians and students on protective measures. The exercise plans to test air raid systems, communication links with the IAF, as well as control room functionalities, at a granular level, reaching village communities.

The primary goals are to verify the readiness of Civil Defence Services, manage crash blackouts, and evaluate evacuation plan effectiveness. Last month's terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, underscores the need for such preparedness. As such, the government is committed to improving response mechanisms to ensure citizen safety during potential hostile events.

