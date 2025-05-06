Left Menu

Dehradun Prepares for Nationwide Civil Defense Mock Drill Amid Rising Tensions

Dehradun will conduct a civil defense mock drill on May 7, simulating air raid scenarios. This nationwide initiative, directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, seeks to evaluate readiness for potential threats, following increasing tensions with Pakistan. Local authorities have coordinated efforts to ensure effective execution of the drill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:10 IST
Dehradun Prepares for Nationwide Civil Defense Mock Drill Amid Rising Tensions
District Magistrate Savin Basnal and Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dehradun is gearing up for a comprehensive civil defense mock drill scheduled for May 7, which will feature simulations of air raid sirens, blackouts, and evacuation procedures. This initiative, ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs, is a part of a larger national effort to assess the readiness for security threats, particularly in light of escalating tensions with Pakistan. District Magistrate Savin Basnal and Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh coordinated with relevant military and paramilitary personnel at Rishiparna Auditorium Collectorate, directing necessary preparations.

According to an official release, at 4 PM on May 7, five key locations within Dehradun district will sound sirens, alerting residents to an air raid simulation. This includes Dhara Police Chowki, Blind School Rajpur Road, Lakhkhibagh Police Station, District Magistrate Complex Collectorate Dehradun, and ISBT Araghar Police Chowki. The drill is intended to enhance citizen awareness and activate the IRS and civil defense systems, ensuring readiness for emergencies.

The Union Home Ministry has instructed multiple states to carry out mock drills to improve Civil Defence effectiveness. Key activities include activating Air Raid Warning Sirens and training civilians and students on protective measures. The exercise plans to test air raid systems, communication links with the IAF, as well as control room functionalities, at a granular level, reaching village communities.

The primary goals are to verify the readiness of Civil Defence Services, manage crash blackouts, and evaluate evacuation plan effectiveness. Last month's terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, underscores the need for such preparedness. As such, the government is committed to improving response mechanisms to ensure citizen safety during potential hostile events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025