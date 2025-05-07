Explosive Overnight Assault: Kyiv Under Attack
Ukraine's air defense units are combating a missile assault on Kyiv, following a series of loud explosions that rocked the city early Wednesday. According to the Kyiv mayor, the city faces heightened threats, witnessed by loud blasts reported by Reuters shortly after 1 a.m. local time.
In the early hours of Wednesday, Kyiv's air defense units were actively engaged in repelling a missile assault targeting the city. The Ukrainian capital's mayor provided confirmation of the attack, adding details of the rocket strikes that disrupted the night.
At around 1 a.m. local time, residents were jolted awake by a series of loud explosions, sending shockwaves echoing across Kyiv's neighborhoods. Several witnesses, including those from Reuters, reported hearing these alarming sounds as tensions in the region remain strained.
The city is experiencing heightened defense activity as authorities strive to safeguard civilian areas amidst ongoing threats. The situation reflects the persistent challenges faced by Kyiv amid regional conflicts.
