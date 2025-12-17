Capital's Clean-Air Crusade: Exemptions for Emergency Vehicles
Emergency services and essential operations in the national capital remain unaffected by the enforcement on petrol and CNG vehicles. Authorities have exempted ambulances, fire tenders, and emergency units from restrictions to ensure public safety amid the city's air pollution battle.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, Delhi has initiated stringent enforcement measures targeting petrol and CNG vehicles to tackle its notorious air pollution. However, authorities have confirmed that emergency services will be unaffected by these restrictions, with exemptions provided for ambulances, fire tenders, and other critical response units.
This clarification follows preparations for stricter actions against vehicles breaching emission norms and lacking valid Pollution Under Control certificates. While the crackdown aims to address the capital's escalating air pollution levels, officials emphasize prioritizing public safety and ensuring uninterrupted emergency services.
With the Air Quality Index (AQI) documented at 334 within the 'very poor' category, enforcement teams have been directed to ensure unobstructed movement for emergency and civic duty vehicles. Delhi continues urging vehicle owners to adhere to pollution norms, striving for cleaner air amidst rising winter pollution peaks.
ALSO READ
Delhi Government Aims to Tackle Invasive Kikar Tree Issue
Blooming Elegance: New Delhi's Annual Winter Rose Show
NSO Holds National Training Workshop for ASUSE 2026 and PLFS 2026 in New Delhi
Delhi's Bold Smog Fight: A Double-Edged Sword?
Challenges Loom for Petrol Dealers Amid Delhi's Fuel-Emission Mandate