Capital's Clean-Air Crusade: Exemptions for Emergency Vehicles

In a decisive move, Delhi has initiated stringent enforcement measures targeting petrol and CNG vehicles to tackle its notorious air pollution. However, authorities have confirmed that emergency services will be unaffected by these restrictions, with exemptions provided for ambulances, fire tenders, and other critical response units.

This clarification follows preparations for stricter actions against vehicles breaching emission norms and lacking valid Pollution Under Control certificates. While the crackdown aims to address the capital's escalating air pollution levels, officials emphasize prioritizing public safety and ensuring uninterrupted emergency services.

With the Air Quality Index (AQI) documented at 334 within the 'very poor' category, enforcement teams have been directed to ensure unobstructed movement for emergency and civic duty vehicles. Delhi continues urging vehicle owners to adhere to pollution norms, striving for cleaner air amidst rising winter pollution peaks.