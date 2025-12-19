Delhi's GRAP-4 Efforts: A Breath of Fresh Air in the Capital
The Delhi government observed a reduction in vehicular movement thanks to strict anti-pollution measures under GRAP-4. Increased public compliance was noted, particularly with Pollution Under Control certificates. Comprehensive monitoring and enforcement actions contributed to positive outcomes in mitigating capital's air pollution levels.
The Delhi government reported a significant decline in vehicular movement on city roads following the stringent implementation of GRAP-4 anti-pollution measures, as citizens increasingly complied with Pollution Under Control norms.
In response to escalating air pollution levels, the administration launched a thorough review to gauge the effectiveness of pollution control efforts. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta found that these actions were positively impacting the situation on the ground.
Enhanced public awareness led to many vehicle owners obtaining PUC certificates. Coordination with the Commission for Air Quality Management ensures continued enforcement of GRAP-4, aiming to curb emissions and improve public health.
