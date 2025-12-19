Left Menu

Delhi's GRAP-4 Efforts: A Breath of Fresh Air in the Capital

The Delhi government observed a reduction in vehicular movement thanks to strict anti-pollution measures under GRAP-4. Increased public compliance was noted, particularly with Pollution Under Control certificates. Comprehensive monitoring and enforcement actions contributed to positive outcomes in mitigating capital's air pollution levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 00:19 IST
Delhi's GRAP-4 Efforts: A Breath of Fresh Air in the Capital
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government reported a significant decline in vehicular movement on city roads following the stringent implementation of GRAP-4 anti-pollution measures, as citizens increasingly complied with Pollution Under Control norms.

In response to escalating air pollution levels, the administration launched a thorough review to gauge the effectiveness of pollution control efforts. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta found that these actions were positively impacting the situation on the ground.

Enhanced public awareness led to many vehicle owners obtaining PUC certificates. Coordination with the Commission for Air Quality Management ensures continued enforcement of GRAP-4, aiming to curb emissions and improve public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025