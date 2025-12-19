Delhi's GRAP-4 Efforts: A Breath of Fresh Air in the Capital

The Delhi government reported a significant decline in vehicular movement on city roads following the stringent implementation of GRAP-4 anti-pollution measures, as citizens increasingly complied with Pollution Under Control norms.

In response to escalating air pollution levels, the administration launched a thorough review to gauge the effectiveness of pollution control efforts. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta found that these actions were positively impacting the situation on the ground.

Enhanced public awareness led to many vehicle owners obtaining PUC certificates. Coordination with the Commission for Air Quality Management ensures continued enforcement of GRAP-4, aiming to curb emissions and improve public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)