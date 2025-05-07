Niger's Crackdown on Foreign Mining Firms: Orano's Offices Raided

Security forces in Niger have ramped up pressure on foreign mining operations by raiding the offices of French uranium miner Orano. Phones and equipment were seized, and the local director, Ibrahim Courmo, has been arrested, according to sources.

Orano, which lost operational control of its subsidiaries last December, expressed concern but has limited information on the recent developments in Niger. The company revealed that Niger's law enforcement had entered its local subsidiaries' offices, including the Somair mine, where operations had already been seized by Niger's military-led government in May.

This development is part of a broader regional trend where military-led governments in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso increase pressure on foreign corporations. These countries, distancing themselves from former colonial ruler France, have taken significant steps to nationalize resources and reduce foreign dependency.

(With inputs from agencies.)