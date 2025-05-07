Left Menu

Global Trade Shifts: Key Deals and Legal Battles in Focus

The Financial Times highlights significant developments in international trade, including a UK-India trade pact and US tariff negotiations. Legal disputes affect nuclear deals in the Czech Republic, while the European Commission pushes for transparency in Russian gas contracts amid shifting geopolitical landscapes.

The United Kingdom and India have successfully established a highly anticipated free trade agreement. This deal comes after prolonged negotiations intensified by previous tariff policies during the Trump administration, aiming to boost trade in sectors such as whisky, automotive, and food products.

Meanwhile, the US and UK are advancing their trade discussions, particularly focusing on the reduction of tariff quotas in the steel and automotive sectors. This progress is viewed positively by both London and Washington, signaling potential economic shifts pending official ratification.

In related energy sector news, a Czech judiciary has issued an injunction to halt a significant $18 billion nuclear project by CEZ with South Korean firm KHNP, following last-minute challenges from competitors. Concurrently, the European Commission is advocating for mandatory disclosure of Russian gas contract details by EU companies, targeting a reduction in regional dependence on Russian fuel by 2027.

