Operation Sindoor: A Decisive Blow Against Terror in Pakistan

Following a bold move by the Indian Armed Forces, Operation Sindoor targets and demolishes nine significant terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK. Rajesh Narwal, father of fallen Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, commends the operation for being a robust deterrence, assuring justice for the April 22 victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:32 IST
Rajesh Narwal, father of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic and forceful countermeasure, the Indian Armed Forces executed 'Operation Sindoor', striking a potent blow against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday, targeted nine key sites and is being hailed by victims' families as a decisive step in the fight against terror.

Rajesh Narwal, father of Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal who fell victim to a terror attack on April 22, lauded the Indian government's actions. He affirmed his trust in the government's judgment and expressed confidence that these airstrikes ensure justice for the 26 victims. The operation's impactful execution is believed to serve as a significant deterrent to future terror activities.

The named operation holds special meaning for the families, with Lieutenant Narwal's family finding solace in the government's decisive response. Tragically, Lt Narwal was a casualty of the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir, shortly after his wedding celebrations. The joint operation by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force marked the deepest incursion into Pakistan since 1971, showcasing India's resolve to combat terrorism led by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

