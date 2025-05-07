Operation Sindoor: A Decisive Blow Against Terror in Pakistan

In a strategic and forceful countermeasure, the Indian Armed Forces executed 'Operation Sindoor', striking a potent blow against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday, targeted nine key sites and is being hailed by victims' families as a decisive step in the fight against terror.

Rajesh Narwal, father of Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal who fell victim to a terror attack on April 22, lauded the Indian government's actions. He affirmed his trust in the government's judgment and expressed confidence that these airstrikes ensure justice for the 26 victims. The operation's impactful execution is believed to serve as a significant deterrent to future terror activities.

The named operation holds special meaning for the families, with Lieutenant Narwal's family finding solace in the government's decisive response. Tragically, Lt Narwal was a casualty of the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir, shortly after his wedding celebrations. The joint operation by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force marked the deepest incursion into Pakistan since 1971, showcasing India's resolve to combat terrorism led by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

