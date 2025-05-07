Market Resilience Amid Indo-Pak Tensions: A Steadying Influence
Indian markets exhibited resilience amid heightened geopolitical tensions following missile strikes by India on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Market experts suggest the focus on global macro factors is sustaining investor confidence, with FIIs continuing their buying spree. Analysts advise focusing on fundamentals over short-term fears.
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty experienced notable volatility during Wednesday's morning session after India executed missile strikes on terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.
Despite the military actions and initial market fluctuations, the BSE and NSE indices displayed range-bound trading. Sensex dropped by 87.81 points, resting at 80,553.26, while the Nifty fell 16.55 points to 24,365.05 as the session progressed.
Financial experts believe the ongoing FII buying momentum, driven by macroeconomic factors, is bolstering market stability amid geopolitical tensions. Analysts advise investors to prioritize strong market fundamentals over transient, fear-induced volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
