West and Central Africa Face Catastrophic Hunger as WFP Urgently Calls for Action

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has issued an urgent warning regarding the escalating food insecurity crisis engulfing West and Central Africa. According to the latest Cadre Harmonisé food security analysis, over 36 million people are currently struggling to meet their basic food and nutritional needs. This number is expected to surge beyond 52 million during the June to August 2025 lean season, with nearly three million people expected to fall into emergency hunger levels (IPC Phase 4), and at least 2,600 individuals in Mali projected to face catastrophic famine-like conditions (IPC Phase 5).

These figures highlight a sharp and dangerous trend, driven by the convergence of persistent armed conflict, forced displacement, economic breakdown, and recurrent climate shocks. WFP emphasizes that without immediate, large-scale humanitarian assistance, the region could face a full-scale catastrophe.

Unyielding Conflict and Massive Displacement Disrupt Livelihoods

Years of instability have displaced more than 10 million of the region’s most vulnerable populations. This includes 2.4 million refugees and asylum seekers scattered across Chad, Cameroon, Mauritania, and Niger. An additional eight million people have been internally displaced, particularly in Nigeria and Cameroon. These populations have been forced to flee their homes, farms, and grazing lands, cutting them off from their primary sources of food and income.

Insecurity continues to spread across the Central Sahel and the Lake Chad Basin, preventing both humanitarian access and community self-reliance. People are resorting to extreme measures to survive—selling remaining possessions and skipping meals—leaving them increasingly vulnerable to disease and long-term developmental challenges.

Soaring Food Prices and Economic Collapse Deepen Crisis

Adding to the instability, economic deterioration marked by surging inflation, rising fuel prices, and weakened currencies is crippling households across the region. Ghana, Guinea, and Côte d’Ivoire are experiencing some of the most intense hunger pressures due to skyrocketing food prices. In Nigeria, Chad, Niger, and Cameroon, costs of staple foods have spiked sharply, making nutritious food inaccessible to millions.

WFP warns that these economic pressures are directly undermining the ability of families to feed themselves and could lead to a hunger crisis of unprecedented proportions unless tackled immediately.

Extreme Weather Erodes Resilience

Climate change and extreme weather are further compounding the crisis. In 2024 alone, over six million people were affected by widespread flooding across the region, especially in the Central Sahel, Lake Chad Basin, and the Central African Republic. These events are stripping away the few remaining assets families have and decimating local food production.

With weather patterns expected to remain unpredictable and increasingly destructive, WFP stresses that humanitarian responses must be complemented with long-term climate adaptation and resilience-building strategies.

WFP Response and Immediate Funding Needs

In 2025, WFP aims to reach nearly 12 million people in West and Central Africa with life-saving food and nutritional assistance. So far this year, three million people have received aid, including refugees, internally displaced persons, and vulnerable groups such as malnourished children and pregnant or breastfeeding women and girls.

However, a staggering US$ 710 million is urgently required to sustain operations from May to October 2025. If this funding is not secured immediately, five million people could lose access to vital assistance, and the number of people receiving reduced rations will rise dramatically.

Between June and August 2024, WFP was only able to reach 7.3 million people—just 60% of its intended target—due to resource constraints. This led to cuts in ration sizes and coverage, worsening conditions for already struggling communities.

Threats to UNHAS and Humanitarian Access

Insufficient funding is also placing the WFP-managed United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) in jeopardy. UNHAS is crucial for transporting humanitarian personnel and delivering emergency relief supplies in hard-to-reach areas of Mali and Nigeria. Interruptions to this service could leave some of the most vulnerable communities completely cut off from aid.

Beyond Aid: Addressing Root Causes with Long-Term Solutions

While emergency assistance remains vital, WFP underscores the importance of shifting towards sustainable, long-term interventions. The agency is calling on national governments, international donors, and development partners to invest in integrated solutions that build resilience and reduce dependency on external aid.

Since 2018, WFP’s Resilience Program has supported over four million people in more than 3,400 villages across the Sahel. This includes rehabilitating over 300,000 hectares of degraded land, enabling communities to restore ecosystems, increase agricultural productivity, and secure livelihoods.

Margot van der Velden, WFP’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa, stressed:

“We are at a tipping point and millions of lives are at stake. We know what works. By investing in early action and restoring ecosystems, we can protect vulnerable communities, reduce long-term humanitarian needs, and create a path for sustainable development.”

A Call for Collective Action

WFP remains committed to coordinating closely with governments, regional institutions, and humanitarian actors to ensure timely, safe, and effective food assistance. But the scale of the crisis demands an urgent, united global response. The agency urges donors to step forward now—to prevent famine, save lives, and lay the foundation for lasting resilience.