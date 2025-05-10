BoE Rate Cut Sparks Surprise: Navigating Global Tariff Turmoil
The Bank of England cut interest rates by 0.25% to mitigate the economic impact of U.S. tariffs, generating unexpected dissent within its ranks. Markets reacted with reduced odds of further cuts, while uncertainty looms over inflation and growth forecasts amid global trade tensions.
The Bank of England made headlines on Thursday with a 0.25% cut in interest rates, a measure aimed at cushioning the anticipated blow from U.S. President Donald Trump's newly imposed tariffs. However, a surprising discord among policymakers dampened expectations for accelerated future cuts.
In a close vote, the Monetary Policy Committee opted for the reduction, but two members pressed for a steeper cut, while others argued to maintain the status quo. This unexpected split sent ripples through financial markets, evidenced by a rise in sterling and two-year borrowing costs.
The BoE's first decision since Trump's tariff announcement signals cautious navigation of an unpredictable global economy, with emphasis on gradual rate adjustments. Global trade tensions and fluctuations in U.S. tariff policies cast a shadow on growth and inflation prospects, driving a careful, evaluated response from the central bank.
(With inputs from agencies.)
