Guwahati Welcomes First Piped Cooking Gas Connections

Guwahati, Assam's largest city, inaugurated its first piped cooking gas connections, covering 101 households, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's supervision. The project, implemented by Purba Bharati Gas Pvt Ltd, is part of the City Gas Distribution initiative, aiming to expand in Kamrup district, including CNG stations in Barak Valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-05-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 14:13 IST
In a significant development for Assam's infrastructure, Guwahati inaugurated its first set of piped cooking gas connections on Saturday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presided over the event, marking an important phase in the state's energy evolution by connecting 101 households in this initial rollout.

The project is managed by Purba Bharati Gas Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Assam Gas Company Ltd, Oil India Ltd, and GAIL Gas Ltd. The initiative aims to extend the City Gas Distribution network across Kamrup, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi districts, enhancing energy accessibility and safety for local residents.

Chief Minister Sarma also inaugurated the first CNG station in Barak Valley at Silchar. He addressed the necessity for more CNG stations, as Assam currently hosts 23. The expansion plan includes bringing piped gas to areas adjacent to Guwahati, facilitated by upcoming infrastructure projects like a new ring road and multiple bridges over the Brahmaputra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

