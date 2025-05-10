Guwahati Welcomes First Piped Cooking Gas Connections

In a significant development for Assam's infrastructure, Guwahati inaugurated its first set of piped cooking gas connections on Saturday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presided over the event, marking an important phase in the state's energy evolution by connecting 101 households in this initial rollout.

The project is managed by Purba Bharati Gas Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Assam Gas Company Ltd, Oil India Ltd, and GAIL Gas Ltd. The initiative aims to extend the City Gas Distribution network across Kamrup, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi districts, enhancing energy accessibility and safety for local residents.

Chief Minister Sarma also inaugurated the first CNG station in Barak Valley at Silchar. He addressed the necessity for more CNG stations, as Assam currently hosts 23. The expansion plan includes bringing piped gas to areas adjacent to Guwahati, facilitated by upcoming infrastructure projects like a new ring road and multiple bridges over the Brahmaputra.

(With inputs from agencies.)