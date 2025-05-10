Left Menu

India Shelter Finance Soars with 35% AUM Growth and Robust Profitability

India Shelter Finance Corporation reports a strong financial performance for FY25 with 35% YoY growth in assets under management (AUM) to Rs. 8,189 Crs and 39% growth in profit after tax. The company expanded operations, adding 43 new branches, optimizing profitability, and introducing an ESG policy for sustainable finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-05-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 17:59 IST
India Shelter Finance Soars with 35% AUM Growth and Robust Profitability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India Shelter Finance Corporation has announced a robust performance for the fiscal year 2025, recording a 35% year-over-year increase in assets under management, reaching Rs. 8,189 Crs. The company's profit after tax also soared by 39%, highlighting significant financial and operational achievements.

The corporation expanded its branch network by opening 43 new locations, bolstering its distribution reach as it continues to fulfill its mission of providing affordable housing finance across growing Indian markets. The company's Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Rupinder Singh, emphasized their commitment to sustainable growth and execution.

India Shelter Finance's introduction of an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policy underscores their dedication to long-term sustainable finance. As their cost of funds reduced, profitability improved, with return on assets at 5.8% and return on equity climbing to 16.3% by the end of the fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025