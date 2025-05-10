India Shelter Finance Soars with 35% AUM Growth and Robust Profitability

India Shelter Finance Corporation has announced a robust performance for the fiscal year 2025, recording a 35% year-over-year increase in assets under management, reaching Rs. 8,189 Crs. The company's profit after tax also soared by 39%, highlighting significant financial and operational achievements.

The corporation expanded its branch network by opening 43 new locations, bolstering its distribution reach as it continues to fulfill its mission of providing affordable housing finance across growing Indian markets. The company's Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Rupinder Singh, emphasized their commitment to sustainable growth and execution.

India Shelter Finance's introduction of an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policy underscores their dedication to long-term sustainable finance. As their cost of funds reduced, profitability improved, with return on assets at 5.8% and return on equity climbing to 16.3% by the end of the fiscal year.

