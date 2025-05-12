Aramco Anticipates Resilient Oil Demand Amid Trade Resolution Hopes
Saudi Arabia's Aramco expects steady oil demand this year, with potential growth if the U.S. and China resolve their trade disagreement. Tariff resolutions could enhance demand significantly. The temporary tariff slash by Washington and Beijing surprised many as efforts continue to end the trade conflict.
Saudi oil giant Aramco anticipates a resilient demand for oil this year, with potential benefits if the United States and China conclude their trade dispute positively.
A top Aramco executive highlighted the expected steady and growing demand, especially if tariff issues are resolved, during a post-earnings conference call on Monday.
The recent agreement between Washington and Beijing to temporarily reduce tariffs has surpassed expectations, as both nations strive to end a protracted trade war that has threatened global economic stability and financial markets.
