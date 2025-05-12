Aramco Anticipates Resilient Oil Demand Amid Trade Resolution Hopes

Saudi oil giant Aramco anticipates a resilient demand for oil this year, with potential benefits if the United States and China conclude their trade dispute positively.

A top Aramco executive highlighted the expected steady and growing demand, especially if tariff issues are resolved, during a post-earnings conference call on Monday.

The recent agreement between Washington and Beijing to temporarily reduce tariffs has surpassed expectations, as both nations strive to end a protracted trade war that has threatened global economic stability and financial markets.

