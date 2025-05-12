National Museum Marks Buddha Purnima with Veneration of Sacred Relics, Art & Culture

On the sacred occasion of Buddha Purnima, also known globally as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti, the National Museum in New Delhi became a center of profound spiritual and cultural activity, commemorating the birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana of Lord Buddha. The day-long celebration was anchored by the veneration of the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha, an event that resonated deeply with the Buddhist ethos of compassion, mindfulness, and reverence.

Floral Tribute by Union Ministers

The commemorative event was inaugurated with ceremonial floral offerings to the Sacred Relics, led by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju. Their presence marked the national importance of the occasion and underscored India’s deep-rooted spiritual connection with Buddhism.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Kiren Rijiju extended warm greetings on behalf of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to the global Buddhist community. He highlighted the profound relevance of Lord Buddha’s teachings—especially the values of compassion, harmony, and non-violence—in today's world marred by division and conflict. Rijiju lauded the public for their enthusiastic participation and spiritual engagement with the Sacred Relics.

Focus on Iconography and Sacred Narratives

Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the educational and cultural importance of Buddhist art. Drawing special attention to one of the prominent steles depicting the Ashtamahapratiharya—the eight great miracles performed by the Buddha—the Minister illustrated how art captures the transcendent nature of the Enlightened One's life. He also touched upon the Mahayana and Vajrayana iconographies, explaining the significance of Bodhisattvas, Crowned Buddhas, Transcendental Buddhas (Panchatathagata), goddesses, and Ishtadevatas (personal deities).

The audience, which included monastics, scholars, dignitaries, and devotees, showed deep interest in these symbolic representations that form a crucial part of the spiritual and aesthetic Buddhist tradition.

Distinguished Attendees and Guided Tours

The event was graced by several notable figures, including Shri Gurmeet Singh Chawla, Director General of the National Museum; Shri Abhijit Halder, Director General of the International Buddhist Confederation; and Shri Samar Nanda, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture. They joined venerable monks and international scholars to partake in the veneration and public outreach events.

A guided tour of the Buddha Gallery provided visitors with a narrative-rich exploration of Lord Buddha’s life and teachings. The centerpiece of this gallery was the revered Kapilavastu Relics, discovered at Piprahwa, Uttar Pradesh, believed to be associated with the historical Buddha. Enshrined in a sanctified space, these relics attracted countless devotees who offered prayers and meditated in silence.

Rich Tapestry of Buddhist Art Through the Ages

The special exhibition displayed the evolution of Buddhist art—from the early aniconic representations (such as the Bodhi tree and footprints) to iconic imagery found in the Mathura and Gandhara schools. Visitors marveled at stylistic developments through the Sarnath, Pala, Chola, and Bhaumakara periods, reflecting the diversity of regional interpretations of Buddhist themes.

The artistic journey was further enhanced through the Thangka Gallery, which displayed intricate Tibetan Buddhist scroll paintings. Chief among these was the Bhavachakra (Wheel of Life)—a detailed cosmic diagram symbolizing samsara (the cycle of rebirth). The ministers and guests expressed awe at the profound symbolism and the meditative qualities embodied in these artworks.

Interactive Workshops and Cultural Activities

To engage visitors of all ages, the Museum organized an array of interactive and educational workshops, drawing large crowds. Activities included:

Prayer Flag Making

Learning Buddhist Iconography

Thangka Colouring Sheets

Selfie Booths with Buddhist Backdrops

Miniature Buddha Crafting

Buddhist Film Screenings

These activities were especially popular among younger visitors, sparking curiosity and a deeper appreciation for Buddhist philosophy and art.

Legacy of the Enlightened One

Throughout the day, the Buddha Gallery remained open to the public, offering a serene space for reflection, learning, and veneration. The event stood as a powerful reminder of the timeless relevance of Buddha’s message in a modern, often turbulent world. The Sacred Relics, art exhibitions, and inclusive activities offered not only a tribute to the Tathagata but also a reaffirmation of India’s enduring role as a custodian of Buddhist heritage.

By blending reverence, education, and community engagement, the National Museum’s celebration of Buddha Purnima 2025 not only honored the past but illuminated a path for spiritual and cultural dialogue in the future.