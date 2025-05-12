Mediterranean Power Surge: Italy and Greece Forge $2 Billion Electricity Link
Italy and Greece signed a deal for a new $2.2 billion undersea electricity interconnector, enhancing Mediterranean grid resilience. The agreement followed a European grid blackout, highlighting the need for diversified power routes. The GRITA 2 link will boost decarbonization and strengthen regional electricity hub status.
In a significant step towards bolstering Mediterranean energy infrastructure, Italian power grid operator Terna and Greece's IPTO have inked a €2 billion deal for a new undersea electricity interconnector. Prime Ministers Giorgia Meloni and Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the agreement in Rome, following a summit at Villa Doria Pamphili.
The strategic GRITA 2 high-voltage link, which offers a 1,000 MW capacity and spans 300 kilometers, is designed to fortify the European power grid's resilience. Recent blackouts in Spain and Portugal underscored vulnerabilities, prompting the new collaboration to ensure energy stability across the region.
In conjunction with this energy partnership, Italy's railway operator, Ferrovie dello Stato, agreed with Greece's transport ministry to enhance railway safety, following a tragic train crash in Greece. This development marks a new chapter in Italy-Greek relations, focusing on infrastructure and safety advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- Greece
- electricity
- interconnector
- Terna
- IPTO
- Mediterranean
- power grid
- GRITA 2
- decarbonization
ALSO READ
Tragic Mediterranean Crossing: Migrants' Lives Lost at Sea
Bulgaria-Greece Water Pact: A Lifeline for Mediterranean Farmers
Dazzling Debut: The Mediterranean Blue Diamond
Greece and Egypt Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Mediterranean Tensions
Greece and Egypt Forge Strategic Partnership for Mediterranean Stability