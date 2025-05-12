Himachal Pradesh Boosts Agriculture with New Electricity Subsidy

The Himachal Pradesh government announced a new subsidy, reducing electricity rates for farmers to just Rs. 1 per unit, a move aimed at bolstering the agricultural sector.

A state government spokesperson confirmed that the remaining cost of Rs. 4.04 per unit will be subsidized by the government, reinforcing its commitment to supporting farmers.

In response to concerns, the spokesperson assured that any higher charges incurred by farmers due to subsidy notification delays will be rectified in forthcoming billing cycles, preventing financial strain on the agricultural community.

(With inputs from agencies.)