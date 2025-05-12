India and Pakistan Seek Peaceful Solutions as Troop Reduction Talks Hold Promise
The DGMOs of India and Pakistan engaged in pivotal discussions to maintain ceasefire commitments, with a focus on reducing border troop presence. Indian Prime Minister lauded the military's efforts post-Pahalgam terror attack, as the nation launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror sites in retaliation.
The Directors General of Military Operations from India and Pakistan held significant discussions aimed at maintaining peace along their borders. This meeting, which took place at 5:00 PM, centered around the continued commitment to a ceasefire, emphasizing the avoidance of hostile actions between the neighboring countries.
Both sides consented to evaluate immediate measures for lowering troop numbers on the borders and forward areas, thus striving to lessen tensions. The dialogue underscored the necessity for restraint, ensuring neither side engages in aggressive actions that could compromise the existing peace efforts.
Earlier, Indian Prime Minister praised the nation's armed forces, intelligence, and scientific community while addressing the community, acknowledging their capabilities in recent tense moments. Reflecting on the Pahalgam terror attack, he announced the initiation of Operation Sindoor in response, targeting terror sites following the loss of innocent lives.
