Left Menu

EBRD Extends Capital Increase Deadline Amid US Negotiations

The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development extended the deadline for its shareholders to subscribe to a 2023 capital increase, with discussions ongoing with its largest shareholder, the United States. The bank's President, Odile Renaud-Basso, emphasized green energy and expansion into Africa despite political uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:06 IST
EBRD Extends Capital Increase Deadline Amid US Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced an extension of the deadline for shareholders to subscribe to its 2023 capital increase. This decision follows discussions with its largest shareholder, the United States, according to EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso.

Over 60% of the bank's 75 shareholders have either paid in or are in the process of doing so for the approved capital increase. The United States, as the largest shareholder with a 10% stake, now has additional time to participate. Renaud-Basso confirmed the deadline extension until the year's end, citing a need for flexibility.

Amid geopolitical tensions and uncertainties, the EBRD plans to prioritize green energy transitions and support for expanding human capital, especially women in business. Additionally, the bank aims to begin operations in Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Benin, broadening its reach into Sub-Saharan Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025