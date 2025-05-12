Uttar Pradesh Launches Green Industrial Scheme on Yamuna Expressway

In a strategic move to bolster Uttar Pradesh's economic status and inch closer to the ambitious one trillion-dollar economy goal, the Yogi Adityanath administration has rolled out a progressive scheme promoting environmentally friendly industrial projects. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) announced that this initiative aims to foster industrial growth within designated areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Bulandshahr.

This plan involves the allocation of 55 industrial plots within Sectors 29, 32, and 33. It serves as a catalyst for the accelerated development of Phase-1 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Area and supports the broader objectives of the Master Plan-2041. The initiative targets non-polluting sectors, facilitating the growth of toy, apparel, and furniture parks, among others, under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme and the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) ecosystem.

The application window, open until May 29, offers plots sized up to 8,000 square meters, with larger plots dedicated to specialized parks like those for toys and apparel. The available parcels' pricing begins at Rs 64.16 lakh, with the largest plot priced at Rs 22.91 crore. Allocations will be decided through an e-auction process scheduled for completion by early July, ensuring a transparent process. Only plots with three or more valid offers will proceed in the auction, while single-bid plots will result in refunds of deposits and associated fees.

(With inputs from agencies.)