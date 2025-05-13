Kim Moon-soo's Vision: Transforming South Korea's Future

In a bid to secure South Korea's presidency, conservative candidate Kim Moon-soo outlines his vision for the nation's future, focusing on deregulation, AI investment, and middle-class tax relief. His economic strategy is centered on creating a business-friendly environment through less regulation and more investments in key sectors.

Addressing security concerns, Kim advocates for a strong defense posture against North Korea, supporting measures such as the re-deployment of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons and enhancing South Korea's own defense capabilities. His approach mirrors the tough policies of previously impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Beyond security, Kim's campaign emphasizes demographic and energy policies. He plans to extend housing support for young citizens and boost public health insurance with new fertility treatments. Additionally, Kim proposes expanding nuclear power to cut electricity costs and support growing demand from the AI sector.

