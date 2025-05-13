Left Menu

Sanjay Raut Slams Modi Over Trump's Kashmir Mediation Proposal

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut criticized PM Modi for allegedly seeking US approval on Kashmir issues after Trump's mediation offer, questioning India's sovereignty. Raut remarked on Modi's previous claims of strength while critiquing the influence of international businessmen. Meanwhile, Modi praised Operation Sindoor as a benchmark against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:39 IST
Sanjay Raut Slams Modi Over Trump's Kashmir Mediation Proposal
Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi following US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate over the Kashmir issue, labeling the move as an affront to India's sovereignty. Raut pointedly questioned Modi's stance of strength and self-reliance, juxtaposing it with the perceived need for American approval on matters of national importance, especially in dealing with Pakistan over Kashmir.

Raut continued his critique by highlighting the persistent discussion about the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) issue, which he claimed has been ongoing for decades under successive governments. He accused Modi of grandstanding on issues of national security while being overshadowed by international business interests and external influences. This, he argued, undermines India's self-sufficiency and national pride.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation, lauding Operation Sindoor as a new standard in India's fight against terrorism. Modi cited previous military actions, including the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 air strikes in Pakistan, positioning Operation Sindoor as a continuation of India's assertive stance on counter-terrorism. The operation, carried out in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizes constant vigilance by India's defense forces to safeguard national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025