Sanjay Raut Slams Modi Over Trump's Kashmir Mediation Proposal

In a sharp rebuke, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi following US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate over the Kashmir issue, labeling the move as an affront to India's sovereignty. Raut pointedly questioned Modi's stance of strength and self-reliance, juxtaposing it with the perceived need for American approval on matters of national importance, especially in dealing with Pakistan over Kashmir.

Raut continued his critique by highlighting the persistent discussion about the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) issue, which he claimed has been ongoing for decades under successive governments. He accused Modi of grandstanding on issues of national security while being overshadowed by international business interests and external influences. This, he argued, undermines India's self-sufficiency and national pride.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation, lauding Operation Sindoor as a new standard in India's fight against terrorism. Modi cited previous military actions, including the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 air strikes in Pakistan, positioning Operation Sindoor as a continuation of India's assertive stance on counter-terrorism. The operation, carried out in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizes constant vigilance by India's defense forces to safeguard national security.

