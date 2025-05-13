Left Menu

Denmark Leads the Way with World's First Commercial E-Methanol Plant

The first commercial-scale e-methanol plant has started operations in Denmark, with Maersk set to use its production as a low-emission fuel for container ships. Green ammonia and e-methanol offer zero-emission alternatives, but cost challenges remain. The plant will also supply e-methanol for plastic production.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Denmark has launched the world's first commercial-scale e-methanol plant, pushing the shipping industry closer to low-emission operations. Maersk is spearheading the adoption of e-methanol, planning to fuel its fleet of dual-fuel container ships with this innovative, eco-friendly alternative.

The shipping sector faces increasing pressure to find sustainable fuel solutions. With global support for the International Maritime Organization's carbon-neutral targets by 2050, green ammonia and e-methanol have emerged as viable, though costly, options. The Denmark plant, located in Kasso, addresses part of this need by producing 42,000 metric tons of e-methanol annually.

Despite the promise of green fuels, challenges persist due to cost. Maersk is exploring advanced shipping solutions to make e-methanol more affordable. The plant's excess heat will also benefit local households, while notable companies like Novo Nordisk and Lego integrate e-methanol into their production processes, underscoring its wider applicability.

