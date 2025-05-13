Blaze at Kanpur's Galla Mandi Sees Swift Firefighting Response, Injures Five
A significant fire erupted at Kanpur's Galla Mandi, injuring five and triggering a robust firefighting response. Firefighters quickly arrived on site, containing the flames amid ongoing smaller fires. Authorities are investigating the cause as victims receive medical care.
On Tuesday, a large fire broke out at Galla Mandi in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in injuries to five people and initiating a significant firefighting effort.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East, Satyajeet Gupta, the incident was reported at around 3:15 PM. Multiple fire tenders were dispatched promptly to the scene.
DCP Gupta affirmed that the fire is nearly contained, though minor blazes persist in certain areas. The injured individuals are being treated at a local hospital as investigation into the fire's origin continues.
