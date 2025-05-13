Left Menu

Kerala Man Sentenced to Life for Family Murders

Cadell Jeansen Raja has been sentenced to life for killing his parents, sister, and aunt in Kerala. He is ordered to pay Rs 12 lakh in compensation and faces an additional 7-year sentence for evidence tampering. The brutal murders occurred in 2017 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Special Public Prosecutor Dileep Sathyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a chilling verdict, the Additional District and Sessions Court VI has sentenced Cadell Jeansen Raja to life imprisonment for the murders of his parents, sister, and aunt in 2017. This gruesome crime unfolded at their home in Nanthancode, Kerala.

Special Public Prosecutor Dileep Sathyan confirmed Raja's conviction on all four murder charges, stating that the killer must also pay a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for each victim, totaling Rs 12 lakh. In addition to life imprisonment, Raja is sentenced to seven years for destroying evidence by setting the house ablaze.

Prosecutor Sathyan explained that Raja's sentences would be served consecutively: a seven-year term followed by a five-year sentence, culminating in life imprisonment. The horrific incident shook the community between April 5 and 8, 2017, with the victims being Raja's immediate family members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

