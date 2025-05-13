India Slashes Coal Imports, Boosts Domestic Production

In a significant move towards energy self-reliance, India's coal import fell by 9.2% to 220.3 million tonnes in the April-February period of 2024-25, according to official data released on Tuesday. This reduction in coal imports resulted in foreign exchange savings of approximately Rs 53,137.82 crore, compared to 242.6 million tonnes imported during the same period a year ago.

The non-regulated sector, excluding power, saw a notable 15.3% year-on-year decrease in coal imports. Meanwhile, coal-based power generation rose by 2.87% from April 2024 to February 2025. Despite this, imports for thermal power plants' blending purposes plummeted by 38.8%, underscoring the nation's push for reduced dependence on imported coal.

To support this strategy, the Indian government has launched several initiatives, such as commercial coal mining, aimed at boosting domestic production. Consequently, the country saw a 5.45% increase in coal output in the April-February timeframe of 2024-25 compared to the same period in 2023-24.

