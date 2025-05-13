Defying 'Love Jihad': Two Women Begin New Life Together

In a symbolic ceremony at a temple in Civil Lines court premises, two women, Asha and Jyoti, exchanged vows, denouncing previous relationships alleged to be 'love jihad'. The term is often used by right-wing groups to describe a supposed campaign by Muslim men to convert Hindu women through marriage.

Identifying themselves as victims, Asha and Jyoti held a traditional ceremony in the presence of their lawyer, Diwakar Verma, who supported their choice under the constitutional right to life and liberty. Despite legal restrictions on same-sex marriage, the women declared themselves married and vowed to live together.

The duo highlighted their disillusionment with men, specifically citing deceit by Muslim men as a catalyst for their union. They urged the government to enact stricter measures against deception under the guise of love, calling for recognition of their commitment beyond legal acknowledgments.

(With inputs from agencies.)