Defying 'Love Jihad': Two Women Begin New Life Together

Two women, alleging they were victims of 'love jihad', have exchanged vows in a symbolic ceremony to live together as life partners. They accuse Muslim men of deceit and vow to start afresh, seeking recognition of their relationship despite legal constraints on same-sex marriage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a symbolic ceremony at a temple in Civil Lines court premises, two women, Asha and Jyoti, exchanged vows, denouncing previous relationships alleged to be 'love jihad'. The term is often used by right-wing groups to describe a supposed campaign by Muslim men to convert Hindu women through marriage.

Identifying themselves as victims, Asha and Jyoti held a traditional ceremony in the presence of their lawyer, Diwakar Verma, who supported their choice under the constitutional right to life and liberty. Despite legal restrictions on same-sex marriage, the women declared themselves married and vowed to live together.

The duo highlighted their disillusionment with men, specifically citing deceit by Muslim men as a catalyst for their union. They urged the government to enact stricter measures against deception under the guise of love, calling for recognition of their commitment beyond legal acknowledgments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

