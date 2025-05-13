Saudi Arabia's $600 Billion Investment Extravaganza in the U.S.
During his Gulf tour, U.S. President Donald Trump secured a $600 billion investment commitment from Saudi Arabia to boost the U.S. economy. High-profile deals in AI and technology were announced. Key players include Amazon, AMD, Google, Oracle, and Nvidia, focusing on AI infrastructure and innovation.
U.S. President Donald Trump has successfully negotiated a monumental $600 billion investment pledge from Saudi Arabia, aiming to invigorate the American economy. The announcement came as Trump received a grand reception at the onset of his Gulf cooperation tour.
This tour spotlighted significant business deals, notably in artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technologies, as Gulf states contend for dominance in the global AI landscape. Among the highlights, Amazon Web Services and Saudi's AI startup Humain unveil a strategic $5 billion-plus collaboration to establish an 'AI Zone' in Saudi Arabia.
Additionally, leading firms including AMD, Google, Oracle, and other U.S. companies are part of an $80 billion commitment. Investments focus on AI infrastructure, data centers, energy solutions, and major construction projects, exemplifying a deepening economic partnership between the U.S. and Gulf states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
