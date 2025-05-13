Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's $600 Billion Investment Extravaganza in the U.S.

During his Gulf tour, U.S. President Donald Trump secured a $600 billion investment commitment from Saudi Arabia to boost the U.S. economy. High-profile deals in AI and technology were announced. Key players include Amazon, AMD, Google, Oracle, and Nvidia, focusing on AI infrastructure and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:21 IST
Saudi Arabia's $600 Billion Investment Extravaganza in the U.S.
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has successfully negotiated a monumental $600 billion investment pledge from Saudi Arabia, aiming to invigorate the American economy. The announcement came as Trump received a grand reception at the onset of his Gulf cooperation tour.

This tour spotlighted significant business deals, notably in artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technologies, as Gulf states contend for dominance in the global AI landscape. Among the highlights, Amazon Web Services and Saudi's AI startup Humain unveil a strategic $5 billion-plus collaboration to establish an 'AI Zone' in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, leading firms including AMD, Google, Oracle, and other U.S. companies are part of an $80 billion commitment. Investments focus on AI infrastructure, data centers, energy solutions, and major construction projects, exemplifying a deepening economic partnership between the U.S. and Gulf states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025