Odisha CM Unveils Rs 420 Crore Development Projects in Mayurbhanj

On Tuesday, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in a bid to accelerate regional development, inaugurated and laid the foundation for a variety of projects worth over Rs 420 crore in Mayurbhanj district. Among these, 133 projects valued at Rs 328 crore were inaugurated, while foundation stones were laid for 52 projects exceeding Rs 91 crore.

During the ceremony held in Bisoi, Majhi announced the creation of a +2 college and the renaming of Bisoi Mini Stadium in honor of Mahapurush Dharanidhar Nayak, accompanied by the installation of his statue. Furthermore, the Chief Minister disclosed ambitious plans for a Rs 10,000 crore industrial complex, projecting significant industrial growth for the region.

Emphasizing his administration's swift and impactful decisions, Majhi highlighted initiatives such as the opening of Sri Mandir's gates, the Subhadra scheme aimed at empowering women, and the increased minimum support price for paddy. These developments, executed speedily, are poised to strengthen Odisha's rural economy and propel its industrial future.

The state government has launched the CM Kisan Yojana benefiting farmers and reported that over one crore women have benefited from the Subhadra scheme, with 17 lakh reaching the 'lakhpati didi' status. Majhi affirmed Odisha's trajectory towards industrialization, underscoring cooperation with the Central Government to explore this potential across all districts.

The Chief Minister revealed a roadmap of 36 programs, dubbed '36 for 36', aimed at achieving Odisha's developmental goals by 2036. By ensuring education, healthcare, and basic amenities reach every citizen, the vision seeks to build a prosperous and inclusive Odisha. As part of the program, financial assistance was distributed to local beneficiaries and self-help groups, attended by key political figures and dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)