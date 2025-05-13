Naidu's Vision: Boosting Andhra Pradesh's Horticulture, Doubling Income

In a decisive move to ramp up horticulture across Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu set ambitious income targets for farmers on Tuesday. Speaking during a review meeting, Naidu urged officials to push for a minimum annual income of Rs 1 lakh per acre.

Naidu's visionary plan includes developing 24 clusters focusing on 11 key crops like banana, mango, and oil palm, according to an official statement. He stressed doubling the current 18 lakh hectares of horticulture land over five years. The Chief Minister also highlighted cocoa cultivation, stressing its expansion to one lakh acres to increase India's global contribution.

To elevate farmer earnings, Naidu called for establishing small processing units and providing post-harvest training for export-quality produce. Additionally, he emphasized utilizing state and central subsidies for micro-irrigation, prioritizing SC, ST, and small farmers, and deploying automation tools for efficient resource use.

(With inputs from agencies.)