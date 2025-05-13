Left Menu

Treasury's Tightening Grip: Sanctions Target Iran's Oil Network

The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned over 20 companies connected to a network reportedly facilitating the transport of Iranian oil to China. This move follows recent Iran-U.S. nuclear talks and aims to counter funding for Iran's military developments and Middle Eastern conflicts. Analysts suggest broader sanctions are needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:14 IST
Treasury's Tightening Grip: Sanctions Target Iran's Oil Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on more than 20 companies accused of aiding Iran in shipping oil to China. This move comes after the conclusion of a fourth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

The sanctioned network allegedly helped channel billions of dollars' worth of oil sales to support Iran's Armed Forces General Staff and its proxy, Sepehr Energy. The sanctions target companies like CCIC Singapore PTE for obscuring the oil's Iranian origins and conducting crucial pre-delivery inspections. Huangdao Inspection and Certification Co Ltd was also named for supporting Sepehr.

Additionally, Treasury sanctioned Qingdao Linkrich International Shipping Agency Co Ltd for assisting Sepehr Energy's vessels at Qingdao Port. Funds from these sales reportedly bolstered Iran's missile and drone programs, nuclear pursuits, and regional militant activities, according to the State Department. The U.S. continues to apply pressure on Tehran amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025