U.S. Cracks Down on Iranian Oil Network to China
The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned over 20 companies tied to a network sending Iranian oil to China. The actions target companies like Sepehr Energy and CCIC Singapore PTE, implicated in concealing oil's origins. These moves aim to cut funds for Iranian missile and drone development.
The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned more than 20 companies involved in shipping Iranian oil to China. This decision follows a recent round of nuclear talks between Iranian and U.S. officials. The network, involving Sepehr Energy, is accused of supporting Iran's armed forces.
Among the sanctioned entities is CCIC Singapore PTE, which allegedly concealed the Iranian origins of the oil. Also included is the Huangdao Inspection and Certification Co Ltd, accused of aiding with cargo inspections. These sanctions mark the latest U.S. effort to curb funding for Iranian ballistic missiles and nuclear proliferation.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the U.S. would persist in targeting revenue sources as long as Iran supports terrorism. The sanctions, reinstated under President Trump's second term, aim to pressure both Iran and China. However, deeper impacts may require targeting China's state-owned enterprises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
