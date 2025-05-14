Left Menu

UN Criticizes Israeli Aid Plan in Gaza: A Veil for Violence

In a recent U.N. Security Council meeting, UN aid chief Tom Fletcher condemned Israel's aid plan for Gaza as a 'cynical sideshow,' warning it could lead to further violence and displacement. Fletcher emphasizes the need for unrestricted aid access and criticizes the conditional nature of the Israeli-proposed plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 01:30 IST
UN Criticizes Israeli Aid Plan in Gaza: A Veil for Violence

The United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher has sharply criticized Israel's aid distribution strategy in the Gaza Strip, labeling it a 'cynical sideshow' and a 'deliberate distraction' from the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Addressing the U.N. Security Council, Fletcher highlighted the alarming fact that essential supplies such as food, water, and medicine have not reached Gaza in over ten weeks.

Fletcher asserted that there are robust systems in place to deliver aid directly to civilians, ensuring it does not fall into Hamas's hands. However, he accused Israel of obstructing aid access, prioritizing the depopulation of Gaza over civilian welfare. Aid deliveries to Gaza ceased on March 2, following Israel's condition that Hamas must first release all hostages.

In light of the deteriorating situation, the U.N. has engaged in multiple discussions with Israeli officials to seek a feasible aid delivery solution. Despite U.N. efforts, Fletcher warned against the Israeli distribution model, arguing it conditions aid on political motivations, limits its reach, and uses starvation as leverage. Israel's military agency, COGAT, remains in talks with international aid groups to enhance aid distribution mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025