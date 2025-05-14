UN Criticizes Israeli Aid Plan in Gaza: A Veil for Violence

The United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher has sharply criticized Israel's aid distribution strategy in the Gaza Strip, labeling it a 'cynical sideshow' and a 'deliberate distraction' from the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Addressing the U.N. Security Council, Fletcher highlighted the alarming fact that essential supplies such as food, water, and medicine have not reached Gaza in over ten weeks.

Fletcher asserted that there are robust systems in place to deliver aid directly to civilians, ensuring it does not fall into Hamas's hands. However, he accused Israel of obstructing aid access, prioritizing the depopulation of Gaza over civilian welfare. Aid deliveries to Gaza ceased on March 2, following Israel's condition that Hamas must first release all hostages.

In light of the deteriorating situation, the U.N. has engaged in multiple discussions with Israeli officials to seek a feasible aid delivery solution. Despite U.N. efforts, Fletcher warned against the Israeli distribution model, arguing it conditions aid on political motivations, limits its reach, and uses starvation as leverage. Israel's military agency, COGAT, remains in talks with international aid groups to enhance aid distribution mechanisms.

