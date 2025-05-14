Left Menu

Markets Climb as Trade Truce and Low Inflation Boost Investor Confidence

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose for a second day following softer inflation data and a U.S.-China trade truce. Despite the Dow's drop due to UnitedHealth's decline, optimistic market sentiment prevailed. The tech sector led gains while healthcare lagged. Fed officials are closely watched amid economic developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 01:35 IST
Markets Climb as Trade Truce and Low Inflation Boost Investor Confidence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged for the second consecutive day, driven by unexpectedly low inflation figures and renewed optimism following the announcement of a trade truce between the U.S. and China. This positive market movement persisted despite a downturn in the Dow Jones, affected primarily by UnitedHealth's share drop after the company suspended its annual forecast and its CEO resigned.

Carol Schleif, BMO Private Wealth's chief market strategist, credited the trade agreement's timing as crucial for retailers preparing for back-to-school and holiday shopping seasons. The tariff halt by Washington and Beijing is perceived as a robust effort to prevent a global economic slowdown.

The technology sector experienced the most significant gains, providing a substantial lift to the markets, while healthcare shares underperformed. Investors are observing the Federal Reserve's next moves, anticipating two potential interest rate cuts by year-end. This comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to provide further insights on the economic outlook later in the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025