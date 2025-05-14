USDA Climate Webpages Restored After Lawsuit Victory

In a significant development, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reinstated essential climate change-related webpages, which had been removed since former President Donald Trump's tenure. The action comes in response to a lawsuit brought by environmental and farming organizations.

During the Trump administration, some funding and support for climate-friendly farming initiatives were halted. As part of these actions, numerous vital USDA webpages were taken down, including those detailing loan opportunities and clean energy projects funded by the Inflation Reduction Act.

The USDA has now pledged to restore these resources fully within two weeks. This move ensures that farmers once again have access to critical information necessary for addressing challenges such as droughts and extreme weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)