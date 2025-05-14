India Invests Report 2024-25: A Resilient Landscape in PE and VC
The eighth edition of the India Invests Report by 360 ONE Wealth unveils trends in India's investment ecosystem for FY 2024-25. Despite economic challenges, private equity and venture capital experienced growth, driven by scalable B2B models and mature startups, with notable deals in HealthTech and e-commerce.
- Country:
- United States
Mumbai, 13 May 2025: The much-anticipated eighth edition of the India Invests (i2) Report for FY 2024-25, released by 360 ONE Wealth and VCCEDGE, provides an in-depth analysis of India's private equity (PE), venture capital (VC), and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) scene. Despite macroeconomic challenges, India's investment landscape showed resilience, marked by a 10% rise in PE deal value and stable volumes.
Venture capital investments surged, with a remarkable 35% increase, primarily in late-stage funding. Notable transactions included Zepto's more than $1.3 billion fundraise and Access Healthcare's $1.4 billion deal. The report highlighted a clear trend toward investor confidence in mature startups and scalable B2B business models.
Meanwhile, M&A activity saw a 40% hike in deal volume. Domestic deals remained dominant, while international ambitions grew. Private equity exits faced a decline, with a 67% drop in value. However, increasing M&A exits suggested a strategic shift towards more stable exit pathways amidst market volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Blueprint for Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges
Monsoon Predictions Boost Economic Resilience Amid Tariff Pressures
Building Economic Resilience: Domestic Efficiencies and Competitiveness
India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges: Insights from CEA and NITI Aayog
India-Pakistan Tensions: Navigating Conflict and Economic Resilience