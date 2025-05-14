India Invests Report 2024-25: A Resilient Landscape in PE and VC

Mumbai, 13 May 2025: The much-anticipated eighth edition of the India Invests (i2) Report for FY 2024-25, released by 360 ONE Wealth and VCCEDGE, provides an in-depth analysis of India's private equity (PE), venture capital (VC), and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) scene. Despite macroeconomic challenges, India's investment landscape showed resilience, marked by a 10% rise in PE deal value and stable volumes.

Venture capital investments surged, with a remarkable 35% increase, primarily in late-stage funding. Notable transactions included Zepto's more than $1.3 billion fundraise and Access Healthcare's $1.4 billion deal. The report highlighted a clear trend toward investor confidence in mature startups and scalable B2B business models.

Meanwhile, M&A activity saw a 40% hike in deal volume. Domestic deals remained dominant, while international ambitions grew. Private equity exits faced a decline, with a 67% drop in value. However, increasing M&A exits suggested a strategic shift towards more stable exit pathways amidst market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)