Unlocking Sustainable Futures: Biosolutions Revolutionize Agriculture and Food Systems

Novonesis co-hosted 'Unlocking Value for a Sustainable Future' in Singapore, focusing on biosolutions and resource recycling to reshape agriculture and food industries. Global leaders discussed scaling biosolutions for sustainable business impact, highlighting advances in waste valorisation and resource optimisation for a circular economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 14-05-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 11:17 IST
Novonesis, in collaboration with Novo Holdings and Flagship Pioneering, hosted 'Unlocking Value for a Sustainable Future' in Singapore. This event aimed at revolutionizing the agriculture and food sectors through cutting-edge biosolutions and resource recycling.

The conference gathered leaders from diverse industries such as food, agri-business, and waste management to explore resource optimization. Industry experts and executives shared vital insights on scaling innovative biosolutions to fuel sustainable business models.

Amid growing global demands on food systems, the event underscored the strategic role of biosolutions like microbes and enzymes in achieving a circular, bio-based economy. Keynoters highlighted real-world advances, including waste valorization, crucial for shaping the future of food and agricultural practices.

