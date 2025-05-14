Unlocking Sustainable Futures: Biosolutions Revolutionize Agriculture and Food Systems

Novonesis, in collaboration with Novo Holdings and Flagship Pioneering, hosted 'Unlocking Value for a Sustainable Future' in Singapore. This event aimed at revolutionizing the agriculture and food sectors through cutting-edge biosolutions and resource recycling.

The conference gathered leaders from diverse industries such as food, agri-business, and waste management to explore resource optimization. Industry experts and executives shared vital insights on scaling innovative biosolutions to fuel sustainable business models.

Amid growing global demands on food systems, the event underscored the strategic role of biosolutions like microbes and enzymes in achieving a circular, bio-based economy. Keynoters highlighted real-world advances, including waste valorization, crucial for shaping the future of food and agricultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)