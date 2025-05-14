Justice BR Gavai: First Buddhist CJI Leads with Legacy and Vision

In a landmark event, Justice BR Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India, becoming the first Buddhist to hold this prestigious position. His appointment, confirmed by the President of India, heralds a new era in the judiciary as he aims to lead with integrity and vision.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, was attended by key dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Cabinet ministers. Justice Gavai honored the nation's constitutional icons, Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar, highlighting their influence on his judicial philosophy.

Justice Gavai succeeds former CJI Sanjiv Khanna and begins a tenure expected to last six months. His career, rooted in Amravati, Maharashtra, reflects a strong commitment to justice and equality, promising to address the nation's legal challenges with dedication and foresight.

(With inputs from agencies.)