Left Menu

Sebi's Warning: Strata SM REIT No Longer Regulated

Sebi has cautioned investors against Strata Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust (SM REIT), as it is no longer a regulated entity. Strata has surrendered its registration. The regulator advises caution, noting Strata hasn't launched or migrated any SM REIT schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:37 IST
Sebi's Warning: Strata SM REIT No Longer Regulated
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a warning to investors on Wednesday, advising them against engaging with Strata Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust (SM REIT). The regulator clarified that Strata SM REIT is no longer a regulated intermediary.

The announcement follows Sebi's review of legal proceedings involving the promoter of the Sebi-registered SM REIT. During its investigation, Sebi engaged with Strata SM REIT's independent director, compliance and other officers, as well as the trustee.

As a result of these discussions, Strata SM REIT surrendered its certificate of registration and will not present itself as a Sebi-regulated entity. Investors are urged to exercise caution, as no SM REIT schemes have been launched or migrated under this entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025