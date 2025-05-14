Empowering Equality: Raising Gender-Equal Kids from the Start

Long before children learn to read or write, they absorb powerful social cues. A simple toy, a casual comment, or a popular cartoon can all silently echo the same message: boys are strong, adventurous leaders, while girls are kind, helpful, and quiet. These gendered narratives shape how young minds understand the world—and their place within it. Globally, from Belgium to Ghana, such stereotypes are deeply embedded and start influencing children as young as age three.

By age ten, these early messages have already taken root. Boys often begin to identify as natural leaders, while girls internalize limitations about their abilities. A striking study found that 60% of boys believed they were naturally better than girls at sports. By age fourteen, girls are abandoning sports at twice the rate of boys, highlighting how early beliefs solidify into real-life outcomes.

The Role of Gender Stereotypes in Shaping Childhood

Children absorb gender roles through a wide variety of sources: parents, teachers, media, peers, and even toys and books. For instance:

At home , children often see women handling caregiving while men handle decision-making.

In media , boys are superheroes and explorers, girls are caregivers or princesses.

At school, subtle cues such as teacher expectations and classroom dynamics reinforce gendered assumptions.

These influences shape what children think is “normal,” and limit their aspirations and confidence.

What Is Gender Equality?

Gender equality means that people of all genders—girls, boys, women, men, and gender-diverse individuals—have equal rights, responsibilities, and opportunities. It’s not about sameness; rather, it’s about ensuring equal dignity and choices for all.

This includes:

Equal access to education, jobs, and leadership.

Fair division of unpaid care work at home.

Protection from gender-based violence and discrimination.

Opportunities to break free from limiting gender roles.

Currently, no country has achieved full gender equality, and at current pace, it could take nearly 300 years to close the global gap.

6 Actionable Ways to Raise Gender-Equal Children

1. Open Conversations About Gender and Fairness

Children are naturally curious and deeply observant. Use this to your advantage by initiating open-ended conversations about gender, justice, and equity. These chats don’t need to be formal; they can happen while folding laundry, reading bedtime stories, or watching movies together.

Try this:

Explore UN Women’s Awake Not Sleeping series for inclusive retellings of classic fairy tales.

Ask: “Do you think that was fair?” or “What could have happened differently?” when discussing media.

2. Use Empowering, Inclusive Language

Words matter. They help children understand identity, ability, and self-worth. Phrases like “boys don’t cry” or “she’s bossy” limit emotional expression and leadership in both boys and girls.

Try this word swap activity:

“Bossy” → “Confident”

“Man up” → “Stay strong”

“Real men don’t cry” → “It’s okay to feel”

Post a list of positive phrases around your home or classroom as daily reminders.

3. Model Equality at Home Through Shared Chores

Children learn by watching the world around them. If they consistently see only women cooking or only men driving, those patterns solidify into expectations.

Globally, women perform 2.5 times more unpaid care work than men. This imbalance starts early, with girls expected to help more around the house.

Try this:

Create a rotating chore chart with shared responsibilities.

Include non-gendered activities like cooking, cleaning, and caring for pets or siblings.

Ask kids to reflect: “What new skill did I learn this week?”

4. Showcase Real-Life Role Models

Children need to see people who challenge stereotypes—people like Malala Yousafzai fighting for girls’ education, or Anne Hathaway using her platform to advocate for equal paid parental leave. Highlight male role models who nurture and lead with compassion, like John Legend or Prince Harry.

Try this:

Start a “Role Model Wall” at home or school.

Each week, feature someone who defies gender norms and explain why they inspire.

5. Teach Digital Respect and Critical Thinking

The internet is a double-edged sword. While it offers endless opportunities, it also replicates real-world inequalities and often exposes kids to harmful ideologies.

Girls are disproportionately harassed online. Meanwhile, boys can be pulled into toxic spaces like the manosphere, where gender inequality is falsely framed as a threat.

Try this:

Be “media detectives” with your children.

Watch YouTube clips or TikToks and ask: “What message does this send about gender?” “Is this kind or respectful?” “Who might benefit or be hurt by this idea?”



6. Empower Girls and Respect Women in Sport

Sports are a vital channel for confidence and leadership. But girls drop out early due to lack of support, representation, and ongoing stereotypes.

From Simone Biles’ resilience to Marta Vieira da Silva’s leadership, modern athletes are rewriting the story.

Try this:

Watch women’s games together and celebrate athletic effort.

Encourage all kids—especially girls—to try new sports.

Assign a mini research project: “Which woman athlete inspires you and why?”

More Tools to Support Gender Equality at Home and School

If you’re looking to deepen your impact, explore these resources:

The Future Starts with Our Children

Gender equality doesn’t begin in adulthood. It begins in the early, formative years of childhood—with the stories we tell, the chores we assign, and the respect we model. When we raise children to believe that every dream is within reach—regardless of gender—we don’t just empower individuals. We shape a fairer, freer, and more inclusive future for everyone.