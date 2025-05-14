Left Menu

Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Election Commissioner's Appointment Controversy

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of petitions questioning the validity of a new law that excludes the Chief Justice from the Election Commissioner selection process. An NGO and several individuals argue the law undermines fair elections by centralizing appointment powers with the Prime Minister-led panel.

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing on petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. The act notably excludes the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel, which some argue jeopardizes electoral fairness.

Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh announced the postponement, with potential hearings next week, pending other scheduled cases. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), urged for an expedited hearing, contending the matter's significance.

The controversy stems from a change in the appointment process for election commissioners. The act replaces the previous law, removing the Chief Justice from the panel, contravening a March 2023 Supreme Court verdict. Petitioners demand reinstating the Chief Justice in the panel to ensure unbiased appointments.

