Actor Vijay's TVK Challenges Constitutional Validity of Waqf Amendment Act 2025

Actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazagham (TVK), contests the constitutionality of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 in the Supreme Court. TVK claims the Act is discriminatory and alleges the government's response lacks essential details, potentially misguiding the Court from deeming the law unconstitutional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:46 IST
TVK chief and actor Vijay. (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazagham (TVK), has intensified its legal battle over the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 by filing a rejoinder application against the Central government's reply. Filed in the Supreme Court, this application claims the Centre's response fails to provide material particulars that could influence the Court's stance.

TVK argues that the 2025 Amendment was instituted without necessity, following the 2013 Amendments which allegedly led to an unprecedented increase in Waqf properties. The party emphasizes that it's not contesting the registration requirement of Waqf properties but is concerned about the repercussions of non-registration, such as exclusion and derecognition of unregistered Waqf lands.

The plea, filed by Advocate Yash S. Vijay, highlights the party's concerns, underscoring the alleged violation of constitutional provisions stemming from non-registration fallouts. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has seen considerable legislative debates, having been passed by both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and ratified by President Droupadi Murmu on April 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

