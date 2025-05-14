Hitachi Energy India's Profit Surge Highlights Robust Growth Amid Global Dynamics
Hitachi Energy India reported a significant 62% increase in net profit for Q1 2025, attributed to higher revenues. The company achieved Rs 183.9 crore, compared to Rs 113.7 crore a year earlier. Orders and income also saw substantial growth, underpinning the company's strong performance and future outlook.
Hitachi Energy India has announced a remarkable 62% increase in net profit for the March 2025 quarter, reaching Rs 183.9 crore, driven primarily by enhanced revenues.
In a financial boost, the company's total income rose to Rs 1,921.85 crore, compared to Rs 1,699.20 crore in the same period last year. Shareholders are poised to benefit from a recommended dividend of 300% at Rs 6 per share, pending approval.
The company's strategic foresight and adaptability to the global economic shifts have supported its escalating success, as highlighted by CEO N Venu amidst a booming order backlog of Rs 19,245.9 crore.
