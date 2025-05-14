Empowering Accessibility: The Inclusive India Summit

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) is set to host the Inclusive India Summit on Global Accessibility Awareness Day this Thursday. The summit will focus on promoting inclusive development and improving digital accessibility for individuals with disabilities, according to a statement from DEPwD under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The event will convene government representatives, industry leaders, and members of the Divyang community. A panel discussion aimed at finding practical solutions for making technology more inclusive will be a core component. Additionally, the summit will witness the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with several organizations to enhance collaborative efforts for accessibility.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary of DEPwD, will preside as the chief guest. Mission Accessibility plans to release its annual Accessibility Report Card, while an AI-powered chatbot will be unveiled to help users navigate DEPwD services. A draft curriculum integrating accessibility guidelines into education will also be presented, supporting long-term systemic change.

