Empowering Accessibility: The Inclusive India Summit

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) organizes the Inclusive India Summit to mark Global Accessibility Awareness Day. It focuses on inclusive development and digital accessibility for persons with disabilities. The event features panel discussions, MoUs, an AI chatbot announcement, and a draft curriculum for digital accessibility integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) is set to host the Inclusive India Summit on Global Accessibility Awareness Day this Thursday. The summit will focus on promoting inclusive development and improving digital accessibility for individuals with disabilities, according to a statement from DEPwD under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The event will convene government representatives, industry leaders, and members of the Divyang community. A panel discussion aimed at finding practical solutions for making technology more inclusive will be a core component. Additionally, the summit will witness the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with several organizations to enhance collaborative efforts for accessibility.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary of DEPwD, will preside as the chief guest. Mission Accessibility plans to release its annual Accessibility Report Card, while an AI-powered chatbot will be unveiled to help users navigate DEPwD services. A draft curriculum integrating accessibility guidelines into education will also be presented, supporting long-term systemic change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

