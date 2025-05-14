Left Menu

Tenant Farmers in Crisis: Nageswara Rao Blames Naidu for Abandonment

YSRCP leader K Nageswara Rao claims Andhra Pradesh's tenant farmers are being neglected by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He alleges over 32 lakh farmers are suffering without vital support and tenant cards. Rao contrasts the situation with assistance given during Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:45 IST
Tenant Farmers in Crisis: Nageswara Rao Blames Naidu for Abandonment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling accusation, YSRCP leader K Nageswara Rao accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of neglecting tenant farmers as the Kharif season approaches. According to Rao, the cancellation of tenant cards and withdrawal of crucial support has left over 32 lakh tenant farmers in dire straits.

The former minister emphasized that during Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership, substantial assistance was provided to farmers, including the extension of crop loans worth Rs 8,300 crore, benefiting seven lakh farmers. Investment support schemes helped Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, and minority farmers, protecting them through insurance and compensation initiatives.

With the alleged stalling of the Crop Cultivator Rights Card process and the Annadata Sukheebhava scheme, Rao urged immediate intervention. He highlighted the crash in tobacco prices affecting thousands of acres, calling for procurement initiatives via the Tobacco Board to mitigate losses and assist farmers as they face the challenging Kharif season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025