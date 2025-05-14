Tenant Farmers in Crisis: Nageswara Rao Blames Naidu for Abandonment

In a startling accusation, YSRCP leader K Nageswara Rao accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of neglecting tenant farmers as the Kharif season approaches. According to Rao, the cancellation of tenant cards and withdrawal of crucial support has left over 32 lakh tenant farmers in dire straits.

The former minister emphasized that during Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership, substantial assistance was provided to farmers, including the extension of crop loans worth Rs 8,300 crore, benefiting seven lakh farmers. Investment support schemes helped Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, and minority farmers, protecting them through insurance and compensation initiatives.

With the alleged stalling of the Crop Cultivator Rights Card process and the Annadata Sukheebhava scheme, Rao urged immediate intervention. He highlighted the crash in tobacco prices affecting thousands of acres, calling for procurement initiatives via the Tobacco Board to mitigate losses and assist farmers as they face the challenging Kharif season.

