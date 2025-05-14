Uttarakhand CM Dhami Greenlights Key Infrastructure Projects to Spur Development

In a significant move poised to enhance the developmental landscape of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned an array of projects focusing on infrastructure upliftment across the state. These initiatives include advancing road networks and elevating educational facilities, as well as honoring statehood martyrs.

The Chief Minister has approved the asphaltisation and upgrade of roads connecting Barar Band to Pankhu Kokila Devi Temple, further extending from Pankhu to Kotmania via Dharam Ghar in Pithoragarh district. This decision aims to bolster local infrastructure and stimulate religious tourism.

In Mussoorie, following deliberations with the Mussoorie Shaheed Memorial Committee, CM Dhami has revised his earlier proposal to construct a shed at the martyr's location. The government opted instead to establish a museum adjacent to the Mussoorie Shaheed Sthal, to certify and carry forward the legacy of the Uttarakhand movement heroes.

Chief Minister Dhami has earmarked Rs 95.84 lakh for a multipurpose hall in Village Panchayat Pitna in Almora district. Further, Rs 99.95 lakh will fund the construction of new classrooms at Gandhi Inter College, Panuanaula. He also sanctioned Rs 350 crores across 70 MLA constituencies for local development works.

Under the state scheme, major allocations include Rs 3.71 crore for a new motor road in Pauri Garhwal, Rs 5.44 crore for a bridge in Haridwar, and Rs 4.45 crore for road safety in Rudraprayag. In Kedarnath, Rs 7.28 crore is designated for a suspension bridge, while Rs 3.61 crore is set for road improvements in Tehri Garhwal.

The government has also allocated Rs 2.18 crore for electricity supply in the Manpur-Kashipur project under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), reinforcing the state's commitment to modern amenities.

