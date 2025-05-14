The Silence of FEWS NET: A Global Hunger Alarm Muted

For years, FEWS NET has been a vital resource, offering early warnings and data-driven insights to combat food insecurity. However, its capacities have been sharply cut due to USAID funding freezes, leaving farmers and aid groups struggling to adapt without its indispensable data.

This early warning system offered forecasts and analyses that helped direct humanitarian efforts and supported farming productivity, especially vital in Africa's drought and conflict-affected regions. Its downgrade has created a 'large gap' in resources, highlighted by a change to a new USGS-hosted website with reduced offerings.

According to experts, FEWS NET's robust analyses were crucial for anticipatory actions and targeted aid, often preventing severe food crises. The challenge now lies in filling the void left by the redirection of its information and expertise, critical for addressing global food security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)